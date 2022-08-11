Live updates from Thursday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 13

Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s are predicted, so the session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. After this session, just four public practices remain. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Gary Jennings, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Jody Fortson and tackle Lucas Niang did not participate in Tuesday’s practice session. Second-year safety Zayne Anderson left early with a shoulder injury. We’ll be watching to see if any of these players make it back onto the field on Thursday.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

