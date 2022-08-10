 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Chiefs hopeful that Rashad Fenton can play in second preseason game

Kansas City’s longest-tenured cornerback practiced for the first time on Tuesday.

By Jared Sapp
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Washington Football Team Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list on Tuesday. While recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Fenton missed all of the offseason program and the first 11 training camp practices.

Per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, Fenton appears to be getting an acclimation period to begin his camp practices.

While no one should expect Fenton to play in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that the team’s second preseason game against the Washington Commanders is a possibility.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Kansas City defensive backs coach Dave Merritt — while excited to see the versatile defender return — confirmed that the team intends to take it slow with Fenton.

“To have him out there is big for us all,” Merritt said. “To see him go through the rehab and have a chance to come back and be with his brothers on the field is big. The thing we’re going to do is take him through the individual [periods of practice].

“Then he’ll get a couple of the one-on-ones. Then after that, we’ll just continue to matriculate him into all the other periods. It’s great having him back — and he’s been great in the classroom for us.”

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...