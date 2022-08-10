The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list on Tuesday. While recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Fenton missed all of the offseason program and the first 11 training camp practices.

Per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, Fenton appears to be getting an acclimation period to begin his camp practices.

CB Rashad Fenton did individual work/one-on-ones in his return but did not work team periods. Rookie CB Nazeeh Johnson got some work mixing in with the top team. We've seen rookies Johnson, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson at CB opposite Trent McDuffie in the top-team nickel. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2022

While no one should expect Fenton to play in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that the team’s second preseason game against the Washington Commanders is a possibility.

The #Chiefs have activated Rashad Fenton from PUP list. The expectation is that Fenton will hopefully be back full by around the second preseason game. With that said, he is very much expected to be good and ready. Y the start of the season. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 9, 2022

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Kansas City defensive backs coach Dave Merritt — while excited to see the versatile defender return — confirmed that the team intends to take it slow with Fenton.

“To have him out there is big for us all,” Merritt said. “To see him go through the rehab and have a chance to come back and be with his brothers on the field is big. The thing we’re going to do is take him through the individual [periods of practice].

“Then he’ll get a couple of the one-on-ones. Then after that, we’ll just continue to matriculate him into all the other periods. It’s great having him back — and he’s been great in the classroom for us.”