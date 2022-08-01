 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 5

On Monday, Kansas City conducted its fifth full training camp practice of 2022 — the first in pads.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Minicamp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for the fifth full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp — and the first one in pads.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Right off the bat, Pete noticed a change in the weather.

The Chiefs’ head coach spoke about it after practice.

Everyone also had to endure a scare regarding quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, Mahomes is tough. Pete fully expects him to be back on Tuesday.

As promised, the head coach also gave some clarification on an injury that marred Saturday’s practice session.

Fortson’s absence from the practice field was good news for another player from the tight end room.

Gray, however, wasn’t the only one who caught Pete’s eye.

Even in the heat, the Chiefs deliberately ran a long offensive drive.

But the backup quarterback’s unit scored quickly.

Pete noted a couple of surprises on the first-team defense.

The veteran linebacker is now on his fifth NFL team — and wants to take full advantage of this chance.

A lot of people expected former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson to be one of the training camp’s stars. But up to Monday, he hadn’t been.

A couple of defenders made some strong plays.

Another wideout had some surprising time with the first team.

With full pads, you can always expect some 1-on-1 drills.

Deandre Baker showed out — and cornerback Watson continued to impress.

Pete tallied up the pass breakups and interceptions...

...along with some 1-on-1s from the trenches.

The star tight end raved about the second-year center.

Both the rookie defensive end and his newest mentor had some good reps.

The head coach said he has been impressed with No. 55’s speed.

Clark’s nominal backup has been getting some work, too.

And just as you might expect, the buttkicker did what he does best.

