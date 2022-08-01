Patrick Mahomes tweaks ankle during Monday’s practice — and other injury notes

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted 2022’s fifth full practice session of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. It was the first full-contact practice of this year’s camp.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanagho (leg) — all of whom are still listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — were absent.

Newly-signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap isn’t expected to report until Wednesday.

While he did report to training camp on Monday, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did not appear during the practice session. A report from friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest indicated that just like other players, he will have to pass his intake physical and pass the conditioning test that other veteran players underwent on Tuesday.

“When the fish is in the boat,” joked head coach Andy Reid after practice, “I’ll let you know.”

Tight end Jody Fortson was back at practice after suffering a quad injury on Saturday, but was dressed in shorts and didn’t participate in the on-field drills and snaps. Instead, he worked with trainers.

Reid characterized Fortson’s injury as a “quad strain,” adding that “it isn’t too bad.”

“I think it’ll be a few days and we’ll get him back out there,” added Reid.

Late in the session, there was a brief scare as quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to tweak his ankle during the last rep of the 11-on-11 period. Walking gingerly, he first spoke with head athletic trainer Dr. Rick Burkholder on the sidelines. Then he and Burkholder went to the medical tent. Mahomes emerged with additional tape on his ankle and returned to the sidelines with his helmet. He then participated in the final quarterback period, along with after-practice stretching drills with his teammates.

Reid said that an offensive lineman had been pushed back and stepped on Mahomes ankle — but that “he’s OK.”