On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson made an early exit from the team’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. After the session, the Chiefs said that Fortson had suffered a quad injury — and that more information would be available on Monday.

We now have the first part of that information. As recorded by friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Fortson appeared at Monday’s practice in shorts and without a helmet — rather than in full pads like his teammates.

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson coming down without helmet and with a sleeve on right leg. Expecting by an update from Andy Reid after practice. pic.twitter.com/h2ZiFaK9D9 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 1, 2022

This means that Fortson will spend Monday’s session working with trainers on the sidelines, rather than participating in practice. While it isn’t the best news, it is better than Fortson simply being absent — which would suggest his quad injury is more serious.

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to speak to reporters after Monday’s practice. At that time, we hope to get further clarification on Fortson’s injury.