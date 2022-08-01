 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jody Fortson is dressed for Monday’s practice, but is not in pads

The Kansas City tight end suffered a quad injury during Saturday’s training camp practice.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Washington Foootball Team Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson made an early exit from the team’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. After the session, the Chiefs said that Fortson had suffered a quad injury — and that more information would be available on Monday.

We now have the first part of that information. As recorded by friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Fortson appeared at Monday’s practice in shorts and without a helmet — rather than in full pads like his teammates.

This means that Fortson will spend Monday’s session working with trainers on the sidelines, rather than participating in practice. While it isn’t the best news, it is better than Fortson simply being absent — which would suggest his quad injury is more serious.

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to speak to reporters after Monday’s practice. At that time, we hope to get further clarification on Fortson’s injury.

