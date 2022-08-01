Report: Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reporting to training camp on Monday

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs will conduct their fifth full practice of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri — and for the first time, will be wearing pads for a full-contact session. According to multiple reports (first by Robert Griffin III), the Chiefs’ franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be joining them.

According to Brown’s agent Michael Portner (via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero), Brown felt it was important to be present when the team’s padded practices began.

“He wanted to be there for padded practice,” said Portner, “because that’s when leaders are developed.”

After he and the team could not agree to a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline, Brown did not sign his franchise contract tender — and did not report to training camp with the rest of the team’s veteran players last Monday. Initial reports indicated that he could potentially miss all of Kansas City’s training camp — and perhaps even some of this season’s games — but in the end, he will have missed just four full-team practices.