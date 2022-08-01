Live updates from Monday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 5

Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is the fourth public practice of 2022’s training camp. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

On Monday — for the first time — the pads go on. Full contact is being allowed. And left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has reported to camp. It will be interesting to see how his first day of practice plays out. Also of interest: whether tight end Jody Fortson — who left practice with what the Chiefs said was a quad injury on Saturday — will be absent, working on the sidelines with trainers or participating in practice.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is once again on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, Pete’s observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.