WATCH: Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire works out during NFL break

Kansas City’s former first-round pick is facing an important 2022 season.

By John Dixon
On Thursday, his trainer Craig Brodie tweeted a video of Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire working out at Brodie’s facility in Baton Rouge.

After being selected in the first round of 2020’s NFL Draft, Edwards-Helaire has been held to a high standard — one that in the eyes of some fans, has remained unmet. But as this video shows, even as NFL players and coaches take time off during the league’s summer break, the former LSU star is continuing to prepare for what will be (for him) a very important 2022 season.

