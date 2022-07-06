Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce set to take part in ‘American Century Championship’ golf tournament

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are once again participating in this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, as confirmed by a tweet from Kelce’s official account from Edgewood Tahoe golf course in Nevada on Tuesday. The event runs from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10.

The tight end quote-tweeted actor Miles Teller.

Back at it like we never left!! https://t.co/BVJ1Y0gYpI — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 5, 2022

This is the third year Mahomes has played in the event and the fourth year Kelce has participated. Former Chiefs starting quarterback Alex Smith is also playing in the tournament.

The rest of the field features well-known sports and entertainment figures like Justin Timberlake, Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley — along with several other current NFL players, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. Former NBA player (and current basketball analyst) Vinny Del Negro is the returning champion.

You may recall that Mahomes and Kelce — who were then partnered with Timberlake — were the life of the party during last year’s edition of the tournament. It is probably fair to expect the same this year.

The event features a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner — but it should be noted that many of the players will donate any winnings to charities.

