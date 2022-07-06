Arrowheadlines: Chiefs rookie cornerback believes the Chiefs will play in Germany in 2023

The latest

Joshua Williams has been told that the Chiefs will be playing in Germany in 2023

Interessant: Kansas City Chiefs CB Joshua Williams, dessen Wahl bei der NFL Draft von Oliver Bierhoff verkündet wurde, erzählt Jakob Johnsons Cousin Patrick in diesem YouTube Video, dass die Chiefs im nächsten Jahr ein NFL Regular Season Game in Deutschland spielen werden. pic.twitter.com/FG4e9RsyIC — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 5, 2022

3 - Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes QB The Texans weren’t able to land Mahomes in the 2017 draft, but now they select the incredibly talented and productive passer.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Key stats: Mahomes was tied for the fourth-most touchdowns last season (37) while throwing for 4,839 yards in the regular season. Cowherd’s thoughts: ”I think Mahomes is the best. He has the highest passer rating in league history, and he [has] won Super Bowls.”

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster One of the bargain additions of free agency, JuJu proved more steady than spectacular even before a shoulder injury sidelined him for 12 games in his Steelers sendoff. But steadiness is just fine for Kansas City, where he should quickly emerge as a high-volume target for Patrick Mahomes now that Tyreek Hill is out of the picture. He’s due to really escalate his market.

Family members say that in addition to the seizures, which began in 2020, Thomas also struggled with what have come to be known as common conditions associated with CTE: memory loss, paranoia and other erratic behavior, especially in the last year before he died. “His mood would change, and he would also isolate himself sometimes,” Thomas’ mother, Katina Stuckey Smith, told ABC News. “He was, like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what’s going on with my body. You know, I gotta get myself together,’ and he said, ‘I don’t feel like myself anymore.’” Doctors at Boston University said Thomas had stage 2 CTE, which is associated with progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities. Thomas’ relatives say he developed depression and anxiety and had panic attacks in the years before his death. Stage 4 is the most severe state of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.

“I am ready to go right now,” RGIII said. “I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. “So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

5 Chiefs statistics from 2021 — and what they mean for 2022

1. The Chiefs’ offense finished first in points per drive, yards per drive, drive scoring percentage and third-down conversion rate Even with the underlying theme of opposing defenses capping Kansas City’s vertical passing attack, the offense was still historically efficient in moving the chains and making the most of their drives. In 2021, the team led the league in first-down conversions with 419. The Chiefs’ third-down conversion rate (52.2%) was five points higher than any other team. In the last decade, no other team has come close to matching them. For any team, it’s fair to expect some natural regression in these metrics — let alone one with so many new faces at its skill positions. To make up for this expected drop in efficiency, the offense can be more volatile, heightening the ceiling of the big plays while taking on higher risks. The defense will also need to carry the load more than it did out of the gate last season. Any Patrick Mahomes-led unit can reach 2021’s league-leading efficiency. But in 2022, will it be fair to expect it instantly? Probably not — and that should be factored into our expectations.

