Creed Humphrey says 2022 Chiefs welcome new-look AFC West

(Good) Kansas City Chiefs starting center Creed Humphrey spent some time with SiriusXM NFL Radio over the weekend, and the station’s official Twitter account shared a clip from the interview.

Humphrey weighed in on the reloaded AFC West.

⬇️WATCH⬇️ | #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/o3QYSXbhbT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 2, 2022

“It’s going to be extremely competitive, and we’re excited about it, for sure,” said Humphrey. “Everybody’s added some really good pieces and it’s going to be a blast. It’s a tough division already, and when they’ve added these pieces, it’s just going to be even tougher. And that’s fun for us. We embrace the competition, so we’re really excited about it. There will be some tough games, but you know if you’re coming out of there (the division), you have a chance to really be able to compete with anybody, so we’re really excited about it.”

Among the notable offseason additions, the Denver Broncos added quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Randy Gregory, the Las Vegas Raiders added wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones and the Los Angeles Chargers added linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Championships are never won in March, but these changes have certainly made a division that the Chiefs have won for the last six seasons much more intriguing.

Humphrey’s words indicated the team as a whole is taking the right approach, mentally preparing to welcome what is ahead. And he makes a good point: if the Chiefs are able to win their seventh-straight division crown, they will be amply prepared for whatever lies ahead in the postseason.