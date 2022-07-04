Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce expected to reach 10,000 career receiving yards in 2022

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Nick Bolton, LB If the Chiefs defense hadn’t been such a disaster in the first half of the 2021 season, Bolton might have been a popular candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Bolton led all rookie defenders with 70 solo tackles and 42 assists last year. Per Sports Info Solutions, Bolton recorded 60 tackles short of a first down on rushing plays and allowed just 14 catches for 131 yards on 21 pass targets. Solid numbers for any linebacker, let alone a rookie for a shaky defense. The Chiefs are trying to rebuild their defense around younger players like first-round picks George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie in the wake of last season’s disappointing finish. Bolton should emerge as a leader for a unit that will be expected to grow up in a hurry.

9) Travis Kelce nearing 10,000 career receiving yards Travis Kelce has amassed 9,006 receiving yards over his first nine seasons, which is already the most all time by a tight end in his first 10 seasons. He needs 994 receiving yards to become the fifth tight end in history with 10,000-plus career receiving yards. Kelce has had 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the last six seasons — no other tight end has ever had more than four such seasons in their entire career!

Kansas City Chiefs: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR It feels like decades since Smith-Schuster was a budding superstar in Pittsburgh, gaining over 1,400 yards in 2018. His production has declined since then, including only five games last season due to a shoulder injury. He enters a great situation with Tyreek Hill gone and Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes in KC.

Chiefs fans ought to continue counting on their team’s offense to run from the capable right arm of Mahomes, and it’ll be interesting to see who may be in line to fill Hill’s void and take his place as the team’s top receiver this coming season. There is no doubt that for Mahomes, the Chiefs fans, coach Andy Reid, and the rest of the team, not seeing Hill line up with them is going to be different. But the thing is being different doesn’t necessarily mean being bad. Sometimes, it just means taking a distinct path toward the same destination.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 11: at Los Angeles Chargers | Nov. 20, 3:25 p.m. CT Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Nov. 27, 3:25 p.m. CT Week 13: at Cincinnati Bengals | Dec. 4, 3:25 p.m. CT The Chiefs have some tough stretches in the first half of the season, too, but none compare to this brutal stretch in late November/early December. In this three-game run, the K.C. has its toughest division rival, the defending Super Bowl champions, and the team who defeated K.C. in the AFC Championship game. All three of these are afternoon games that’ll likely be featured nationally — and for good reason.

As Adams enters his next chapter with the Raiders in 2022, legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in his production based solely off him needing to adjust to a new quarterback. “No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” Favre told TMZ Sports on Saturday. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

19. Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Juju might have been the free agent that got the fan base the most excited, largely because it was a couple of years in the making. An ideal fit for the “big slot” or “X” wide receiver roles, Smith-Schuster is coming off of a down year where he was limited by injury. But, he gets a dramatic upgrade in the quarterback throwing him the ball, and there’s hope that — now healthy — he can get back to his previous level of play. The potential is there for Juju to be the Chiefs number one wide receiver, and to get back over 1,000 yards and potentially in to double digit touchdowns in this offense. However, there is another receiver getting more buzz as the top guy, and thus he’ll appear higher in the rankings... for now.

total playoff TDs in first 5 years of career:



33: Patrick Mahomes

32

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22: Russell Wilson

21

20: Joe Flacco

19

18

17: Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner

16

15: Bernie Kosar, Josh Allen*

14: Elway, McNabb

13: Marino, Brady, Favre, Aikman



*thru 4 yrs — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 26, 2022

