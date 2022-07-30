Chiefs TE Jody Fortson leaves Saturday’s practice — and other injury notes

On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted 2022’s fourth full practice session of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

As practice began, five players were absent: They included cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), and offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanagho (leg). Those three are still listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t signed his franchise contract tender, so his training camp holdout continued — and as we learned on Friday, newly-signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap isn’t expected to report until Wednesday.

But before the session concluded, there was bad news. Toward the end of the practice, tight end Jody Fortson was carted off the field. Afterward, the Chiefs said that he had suffered a quad injury.

If it is serious, this would be a bad break for both the Chiefs and Fortson, who turned in very good performances before being lost for the season with an Achilles injury in Week 6 of 2021.

The Chiefs will be off on Sunday. The team indicated that it will have more information about Fortson’s condition when training camp practices continue on Monday.