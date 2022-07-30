Live updates from Saturday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 4

Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is the third public practice of 2022’s training camp. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is once again on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Here we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.