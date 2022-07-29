 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 3

On Friday, Kansas City conducted its third full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri — for the third full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp. Click here to learn how you can attend a training camp practice — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

I was in attendance, making observations that have been published to Twitter. Let’s get to them:

We’re all hoping it stays this cool in St. Joe.

Still no sign of Orlando Brown Jr., which meant a third straight practice of Roderick Johnson at left tackle. Head coach Andy Reid has been satisfied with his performance so far.

The three offensive standouts on Friday were a wide receiver and two tight ends.

I thought that rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore very clearly had his best day.

Tight end Jody Fortson continued to look like a player that is ready to pick up right where he left off in 2021.

It’s been easy to see how much fun tight end Travis Kelce is having out there — in his 10th season.

We saw a team run period on Friday — which will get more serious on Monday when the pads came on. Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the first reps.

Here were the defensive standouts on Friday.

There were some key moments from a rookie and a second-year player.

Veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. had his way with the Chiefs’ younger quarterbacks.

The “play of the day” came in 7-on-7 work.

Still, Patrick Mahomes always gets his.

Harrison Butker had his first kicking session of training camp, and he was nearly perfect.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...