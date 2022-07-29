Andy Reid expects Carlos Dunlap to report to camp on Wednesday

After signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, defensive end Carlos Dunlap was not at Friday’s practice from the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

After practice, Chiefs coach Andy Reid verified that Dunlap is currently excused from the team — and will be for the following three practices.

“Carlos won’t be here until — I think he gets here next Wednesday,” Reid announced. “He’s got some things he’s got to take care of before he gets up here. But he’ll work into the mix at the defensive end position, and it’s a nice addition. Obviously, he’s been doing this a while — and he can still roll. We look forward to bringing him into the mix and going.”

After the news of Dunlap’s visit materialized seemingly out of nowhere on Tuesday evening, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Dunlap was visiting the Chiefs in the midst of estate arrangements for his late father.

Carlos Dunlap Sr. reportedly passed away in January following an auto accident.

When Dunlap returns next week, Reid is confident that his presence will improve the team.

“He’s very smart, and he’s been around — obviously, he’s seen a lot,” the coach explained. “And [he] kind of knows what he’s looking for. He’s visited a couple of different teams. I think he liked what he saw — and we liked what we saw. So [we] signed him up.

“You add the experience. He and [Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones] work out at the same place — so they know each other. There’ll be a familiar face when he comes in, at least. He brings some senior leadership in there — and experience.”