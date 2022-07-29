Chiefs come out of Friday’s practice looking healthy

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their third full practice session of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

As practice began, just five players were absent.

Three of those were already listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list: cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), along with offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanagho (leg).

The other two were left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. — who has still not signed his franchise contract tender — and newly-signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The Chiefs said that Dunlap had been excused from Friday’s practice. After the session, head coach Andy Reid said that the team’s new defensive end is taking care of “personal matters” and won’t join the team’s practices until Wednesday.

Safety Justin Reid — who was shaken up during Thursday’s practice session, but was described as “fine” afterward — showed no ill effects on Friday; he was a full on-field participant.

And the best news of all: no other Chiefs players appeared to have suffered any kind of injury during Friday’s practice. We’ll hope that continues during Saturday’s session, which is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.