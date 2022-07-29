Arrowheadlines: Tyreek Hills still expects the Chiefs to be great without him

The latest

Tyreek Hill says Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are fine without him: ‘That whole team is still going to be great’ | CBS Sports

Hill doesn’t believe in the questions surrounding the Chiefs offense without him, nor is he concerned how they’ll perform. “‘One-Five’ (Patrick Mahomes) — he’s still going to be great. ‘TK’ (Travis Kelce) is still going to be great. That whole team is still going to be great,” Hill said Wednesday. “I just feel like all I can do is just be me. Be me and just help this team win games. “All I can do is just control what I can control. That’s my energy, that’s my effort and that’s my intensity every time I step on this field.”

Shocking stats for all 32 NFL teams: Unlucky Browns, Lamar Jackson against the blitz, Colts’ play-action and Saints in the red zone | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs’ defense had the NFL’s worst DVOA (13.1%) and yards allowed per play (6.2) when in base personnel (except for Dallas, which used base on only 12 plays all year). But like a lot of things with the Chiefs’ defense last year, this was really primarily an issue in the first five games of the season. Through Week 5, Kansas City had an absolutely abhorrent 40.1% DVOA allowed from base defense with 7.2 yards allowed per play. From Week 6 onward, the Chiefs had a relatively average DVOA in base (minus-2.0%) and allowed 5.6 yards per play — still higher than the NFL average of 5.2 yards, but much more reasonable.

This is why Kansas City Chiefs players have been wearing special foam caps over helmets | Kansas City Star

WHO’S WEARING THEM? The Sporting News said linemen, tight ends and linebackers must wear the caps, although the entire Steelers team will use them. “In essence, the NFL is trying to reduce head injuries from constant head trauma in the trenches,” the Sporting News reported. An NFL.com story said those position players were required to wear the soft-shell cushion because “they do the most hitting during those full-contact training camp practices.” HOW LONG WILL THEY BE WORN? The ESPN story said the designated players will wear Guardian Caps for “every preseason practice between the start of the training camp contact period and the second preseason game.” Kansas City’s second preseason game, which is against the Washington Commanders, is Aug. 20.

Read more at: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/for-petes-sake/article263894742.html#storylink=cpy

Five Things to Know About New Chiefs’ DE Carlos Dunlap | The Mothership

4. Dunlap has been one of the most productive pass-rushers in the NFL during his career. Dunlap has recorded at least six sacks in 11 of his 12 professional seasons, with the only exception taking place in 2011 (4.5 sacks in 12 games). His 96 career sacks are the ninth-most in the NFL since 2010 while his 117 tackles-for-loss are the 12th-most. In terms of pressures, Dunlap has recorded at least 30 pressures in every season since 2011. He tallied 51 pressures as recently as 2019.

No Hall of Fame for KC Chiefs great Otis Taylor? Well, his legacy is no less meaningful | Kansas City Star

In the afterglow of Buck O’Neil’s long-awaited induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, the prospect of another overdue immortalization of a Kansas City icon loomed when the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday was to release its list of 12 senior finalists. Otis Taylor, after all, had finally re-emerged as a serious candidate under consideration when the Hall of Fame’s senior committee included him in its semifinalist group of 25 announced a few weeks ago. Although his condition is such that he wouldn’t have been able to enjoy it or, in fact, be cognizant of it, there was something poetic in the notion that he perhaps was hanging on to get to this day. Maybe a little like the idea of “The Last Leaf” by O. Henry. So when the list came out Wednesday morning, I skimmed and scanned and squinted hoping to see his name. Looked again and again, as if, presto, it might change just by looking at it again. But no matter how many times I looked or wished it were otherwise, it was nowhere to be found among the names: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls. (I also had been hopeful but figured it was a longshot that Carl Peterson, Marty Schottenheimer and/or Lloyd Wells might advance from being semifinalists in the coach/contributor category. As it happens, none was among the finalists: Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.)

Look: Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Chiefs Loss | The Spun

Allen recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer to discuss the Bills’ heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs. He jokingly said he forgot about that game before revealing his true feelings on it. “Well, at the end of the day, we lost the game. Whether we lost by six, by one or 50, we didn’t get the job done,” Allen told Breer. “So, we’re just trying to use that and understand that can fuel us going forward. “We got to find a way at the end of the day. We didn’t, but we’ll learn from it and we’ll grow. It’s water under the bridge now, and there’s nothing we can do about it but move forward.”

Around the NFL

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension | NFL.com

DK Metcalf’have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Miks done with his hold in, and most certainly smiling in Seattle. Metcalf and the Seahawks e Garafolo reported Thursday. Metcalf is also hauling in a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest in history for a wide receiver, Garafolo added. The 24-year-old Metcalf is now under contract with the Seahawks through 2025, when he’ll be only 27 and in line for his third contract. He’ll earn $24 million per season, which is sixth among wideouts in the league.

Arizona Cardinals remove ‘independent study’ clause from quarterback Kyler Murray’s contract | ESPN

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.” The addendum’s inclusion in Murray’s new contract extension first became public Monday. The clause required him to study game material for four hours a week on his own in order to receive “credit.” Murray couldn’t study while he was distracted by the TV, internet or video games, the addendum said. If Murray failed to meet the criteria, he was at risk of being in “default” of his contract. The backlash began almost immediately.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Film review: Carlos Dunlap joins Chiefs to disrupt the pass game

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media