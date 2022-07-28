Chiefs make 2 more roster moves on Thursday

There were a total of three Kansas City Chiefs moves on Thursday's NFL transactions wire.

The first one made it official: defensive end Carlos Dunlap is now a member of the team. To make room for Dunlap on the team’s 90-man roster, the team released reserve tight end Mark Vital. And finally, the team placed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on their Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.

Vital, 24, was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad as a developmental tight end in September of last year. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound player — who had previously played basketball at Baylor — spent the rest of the 2021 season on the practice squad, but never saw action with the Chiefs.

Broughton, 24, was waived with an injury designation on Wednesday. After he passed through waivers on Thursday, the Chiefs elected to place him on their Reserve/PUP list. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive lineman also spent last season on the Kansas City practice squad after spending 2019 and 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was active for one 2021 game — along with 10 other games for the Chargers during the previous two seasons.