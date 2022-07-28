 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 2

On Thursday, Kansas City conducted its second full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, conducting the second full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp.

For the first time this season, the public was allowed the watch the session. Click here to learn how you can attend a training camp practice — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, making observations that have been published on Twitter — starting with one about another cool morning in St. Joseph.

Day 2 became... Day 2.

While speaking to reporters, the longtime left guard talked about the backup left tackle.

There was a brief scare about the Chiefs’ new safety.

But at least it gave a rookie player a chance to show his stuff.

Pete also noticed something about last season’s rookie tight end.

And again noticed the athleticism of the team’s third-year linebacker.

This season, Gay and Bolton have a veteran joining them at the second level.

Only recently re-signed, last season’s third-string running back looked good on Thursday — as did a new veteran.

Valdes-Scantling has looked like he’ll be better after leaving Green Bay behind — but so far, it’s the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout who seems to making the best use of his new surroundings.

On Wednesday, Pete mis-identified the third-year safety — and wanted to be sure that this Juan mistake wouldn’t be repeated.

But Pete wasn’t the only Juan with Thornhill on his mind.

(And yes... we’re officially done with that Juan joke).

Kansas City’s starting running back finally got some action — but could offer little explanation for the world’s shortest stay on the Active/PUP list.

But Edwards-Helaire made it pretty clear how he feels.

Day 3’s practice kicks off at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Friday.

