Chiefs training camp observations from Day 2

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, conducting the second full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp.

For the first time this season, the public was allowed the watch the session. Click here to learn how you can attend a training camp practice — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, making observations that have been published on Twitter — starting with one about another cool morning in St. Joseph.

A little drizzly up for the second full-team workout but cool. Weather was in the high 60s, low 70s. It's always good to get some wet-ball days in, and the Chiefs got a natural one on Thursday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

Day 2 became... Day 2.

'Orlando Brown Jr. Watch' persisted with... no Brown. Roderick Johnson continues to fill in at left tackle. The Chiefs brought LG Joe Thuney to the podium after practice. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

While speaking to reporters, the longtime left guard talked about the backup left tackle.

Thuney on Johnson: "He's doing really well, digging [into] the playbook, communicating a lot, just trying to be on the same page every play. He's a great guy. Just trying to get better every day." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

There was a brief scare about the Chiefs’ new safety.

Midway through practice, a defensive scare: S Justin Reid walked off to the injury tent with a trainer. After some stretching over about 15 minutes, Reid got his helmet and ran back to the sideline. He did not re-enter scrimmage, but the Chiefs said he's "fine" after the workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

But at least it gave a rookie player a chance to show his stuff.

A silver lining in Reid's missed time was rookie Bryan Cook getting some reps working next to Juan Thornhill. Steve Spagnuolo likes young players to get that time in practice before a game.



An added note: despite him being listed at S, Nazeeh Johnson is running at CB, per Spags. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

Pete also noticed something about last season’s rookie tight end.

In 7-on-7, I am noticing that TE Noah Gray looks a tick faster than he was last year. We probably won't speak to him for a bit, but I wonder if he slimmed down just a tad. We've identified Gray vs. Blake Bell as a sneaky camp battle to watch, though the Chiefs may keep four TE. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

And again noticed the athleticism of the team’s third-year linebacker.

In 7-on-7, LB Willie Gay darted for a ball and made a nice PBU on a Patrick Mahomes ball intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Seeing more and more of that athleticism from Gay. This tandem of Gay and Nick Bolton is going to be fun. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

This season, Gay and Bolton have a veteran joining them at the second level.

The (current) third man to Gay and Bolton, Elijah Lee, forced a fumble during 7-on-7 — easier to do with the wet football on Thursday. WR Mecole Hardman had a tough drop likely stemming from the wet football during 7s. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

Only recently re-signed, last season’s third-string running back looked good on Thursday — as did a new veteran.

RB Jerick McKinnon mixed in the pass game during red-zone 7s. He is picking up right where he left off from '21. Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a touchdown in against Trent McDuffie during that RZ 7-on-7 period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

Valdes-Scantling has looked like he’ll be better after leaving Green Bay behind — but so far, it’s the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout who seems to making the best use of his new surroundings.

MVS had a better day 2 than day 1, in my look, but Smith-Schuster made the play of the day for the second day in a row. During 11-on-11, Mahomes hit him deep down the middle of the field with CB Joshua Williams in pursuit. JuJu broke away from Williams for a long TD. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Pete mis-identified the third-year safety — and wanted to be sure that this Juan mistake wouldn’t be repeated.

To be clear, it was indeed Williams, not Juan Thornhill, who was beat by Smith-Schuster. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

But Pete wasn’t the only Juan with Thornhill on his mind.

All seriousness, Spags was asked about J. Reid's leadership, and he brought up Thornhill himself: "The guy who has stepped up is Juan Thornhill. I'm talking about out here from a communication standpoint and running the show. He's kind of taken that upon himself." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

(And yes... we’re officially done with that Juan joke).

Kansas City’s starting running back finally got some action — but could offer little explanation for the world’s shortest stay on the Active/PUP list.

Chiefs ran a bunch of run plays on Thursday, including RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who seemed to not know why he was on the PUP list after practice. He shed the left-leg sleeve he was wearing on Wednesday, so he is completely good to go. CEH also had the quote of the day. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

But Edwards-Helaire made it pretty clear how he feels.

CEH: "I'm a thousand-and-10 percent confident in my hands. I feel like I'm one of the best pass-catchers as far as running backs in the league, and I'll completely stand on that."



Like Hardman has, he kind of hinted that no Tyreek Hill will open up more pass-game opportunities. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

Day 3’s practice kicks off at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Friday.