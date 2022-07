According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the KC Chiefs, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

The defensive end had been reported to be visiting with the Chiefs on Wednesday night.

More to come.