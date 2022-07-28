Justin Reid shaken up during Thursday’s Chiefs practice — and more injury notes

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ second training camp practice — which took place on Thursday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph — the team’s new safety Justin Reid left the field with a trainer after being shaken up during the team’s seven-on-seven drills. Second-round rookie Bryan Cook took his place, playing alongside Juan Thornhill.

Rookie second-rounder Bryan Cook getting work next to Juan Thornhill during 7s https://t.co/pfVgxWfvpK — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

But later, Reid was ready to get back out on the field.

Reid has now returned to the sideline with his helmet. https://t.co/3bLXrI4AiC — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

After practice, a Chiefs spokesperson said Reid was “fine.”

The incident with Reid was the only sour note of Thursday’s practice session. Defensive end Frank Clark — who was late for Wednesday’s practice (apparently due to sickness) — was on time and back on the field for Thursday’s session.

Also back on Thursday: cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was shaken up during Wednesday’s session.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — who spent only hours on the Active/PUP list after being put there on Tuesday — was once again on the practice field. But this time, he was without the compression sleeve he wore on his left leg during Wednesday’s first practice session.

The only players absent from the field on Thursday were the three players who remain on Kansas City’s Active/PUP list: offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) — and cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder).

And... franchise-tagged (but yet unsigned) left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who missed the second of 17 training camp practice sessions.