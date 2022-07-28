 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates from Thursday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 2

Kansas City conducts its second full-team practice of the 2022 training camp.

By John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is the first public practice of 2022’s training camp. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand for the first full practice of training camp, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Here we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

