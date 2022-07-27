Report: Chiefs hosting former Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap for a visit

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting former Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap for a visit on Wednesday evening.

Free-agent defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Chiefs tonight, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Dunlap, 33, is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end who the Bengals originally drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Dunlap played for the Bengals for 11 seasons before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2020 season. In 17 games for the Seahawks in 2021, the veteran had 8.5 sacks, which would have been second on the Chiefs — only a half a sack behind defensive tackle Chris Jones. Dunlap’s 21 quarterback pressures would have been third on the Chiefs behind Jones (34) and defensive end Frank Clark (29).

After joining Seattle for those eight games in 2020, the Seahawks guaranteed him $8.5 million on a two-year deal worth $13.6 million — but the team decided to pass on his $4 million salary for 2022. Still, Pro Football Focus suggested Dunlap would make a good fit for the Chiefs back in late June, citing his 72.1 overall defensive grade and 15.3 percent pass-rush win rate. On Tuesday, Dunlap talked to the Carolina Panthers.

With Clark out of practice to begin Wednesday’s initial training camp session, the Chiefs turned to rookie George Karlaftis and Mike Danna on the edge. A defensive end of Dunlap’s quality and experience feels like a perfect addition to a room that likely needs it.