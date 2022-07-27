Chiefs training camp observations from Day 1

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on Missouri Western State University’s practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Wednesday morning, conducting the first full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp.

The audience for Wednesday’s practice was limited to Chiefs season-ticket holders. On Thursday, the team’s second full practice session will be open to the general public. Click here to learn how you can attend — and see the whole training camp schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, making observations that have been published on Twitter — starting by noting that it was a beautiful day for training camp.

Low-70 temperatures gave way to temps in the mid-70s by the end of practice. It grew to be a little humid, but I thought it was fairly cool by St. Joe/Chiefs training camp standards. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Unlike the weekend’s rookie-and-quarterback practice sessions, fans were present to enjoy the weather — and sometimes, a close encounter with their favorite player.

The Chiefs said that more than 3,000 season-ticket holders attended the workout — added some juice I didn't feel over the weekend. Camp autographs made their long-awaited return. One fan was *particularly* excited to see No. 87 (from @HayleyLewisKSHB) https://t.co/AU4BpKAAL0 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Although he could appear on any day, Kansas City’s left tackle apparently decided that Day 1 wasn’t going to be it.

The continued story to watch is quite actually that: "Orlando Brown Jr. Watch." He missed the first team workout on Wednesday. On the field, Roderick Johnson earned the first-team reps at left tackle. Geron Christian worked with the second team at left tackle. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

But so far, the Chiefs have not opted to have their left guard slide over to tackle.

Asked if LG Joe Thuney will get a shot at left tackle (as he did in Week 17 vs. CIN in 2021), head coach Andy Reid said "probably not right now." Reid has mentioned Thuney could play LT "in a heartbeat." I wonder if Nick Allegretti would get the call-up to LG in that scenario. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

There was, however, a familiar face on the right side of the offensive line.

At right tackle, Andrew Wylie took all the first-team reps, with rookie Darian Kinnard working with the second team. We'll continue to monitor that potential battle as camp rolls along. At this stage, I lean Wylie to keep the role as Kinnard develops, but it is very early here. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Expectations about Kansas City’s two starting cornerbacks now appear to be right on the money.

On defense, L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie were the top-team base cornerbacks, with Sneed sliding in and rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Williams coming on in the nickel. D. Baker and L. Johnson seem to be next up outside. When Sneed had to miss a few plays, D. Bootle came on. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

A former Michigan Wolverine continued to be the backup for his fellow alumnus.

DE Mike Danna was the pick across from George Karlaftis as Frank Clark missed the beginning of practice. Elijah Lee was the third linebacker along with Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

The team’s fourth-round cornerback continued to impress.

Brett Veach may have gotten another day-three gem in Williams, who registered a pass breakup in 7-on-7 that friend-of-AP @HaroldRKuntz3 caught on tape. Harold's video also shows S Justin Reid's pick, which we'll get to in a second. https://t.co/QTiuueIp9l — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Kansas City’s new free-agent safety said he was happy to observe the characteristics he likes in the team’s young defensive backs.

Justin Reid outlined keys for good rookie play, keys he has seen in Williams and CB Trent McDuffie: "1, having a high motor. 2, a yearning to learn, and 3, just not being afraid to make a mistake."



Reid added the next step (after next few days) is August 1, when pads come on. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

As it turned out, Reid also had a pretty good day.

Reid picked off Patrick Mahomes in 7-on-7 by stepping in front of TE Jody Fortson, and he later had a PBU on Mahomes in 11-on-11 over TE Travis Kelce. A nice start for the new #Chiefs defensive leader. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Still, he wanted to say that he was just a guy doing his job.

Justin Reid on the INT: "I mean, I'm just playing the defense. Coach Spags tells us what to do, we go out and execute it. When you do that, you buy into the program, you be a good teammate, you be a good student of the game, good things usually happen." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

At one point, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout had a nice run — although Juan Thornhill was quick to point out to Pete that it was actually McDuffie who was turned around on the play. What can we say? Sometimes it’s hard to tell Juan defensive back from another. We regret the error.

The offensive standout of Wednesday was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 3 straight passes from Patrick Mahomes to begin a 7-on-7 series. The loudest crowd pop of the day was Mahomes to JuJu in 11-on-11. S Juan Thornhill got turned around, leaving JuJu open deep. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

After practice, Smith-Schuster said that the offseason work with his new quarterback was paying dividends.

Smith-Schuster: "This offseason, [Patrick and I] have just been working out. Every single day. Pat stays in Dallas. Pat calls. 'Hey we're throwing these days...' A lot of guys did that this offseason. Just building that trust. Over time... we're just building that chemistry." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

Some other wide receivers didn’t make as much noise on Wednesday...

Quieter first look for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling who tipped up a ball on a rep in red-zone work (yet later made up with a catch in 11-on-11). WR Skyy Moore is still getting in sync with the offense. I noticed he ran an incorrect route on the final play of 7-on-7. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

...although some reserve players had some nice moments in the sun.

Other offensive notes (1/2): TE Noah Gray had a touchdown during 7-on-7 red-zone work, RB Derrick Gore had a 'remember-me' moment as he juked LB Jack Cochrane along the sideline. WR Gary Jennings fought off a defender to make a tough catch early. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

The former Clemson wideout had another good play.

Other offensive notes (2/2): WR Cornell Powell stayed with a 3-second bobble to bring in a ball over the middle during 11-on-11. Welcome back WR Corey Coleman, who fully extended in the back-right of the end zone to catch a touchdown pass from QB Chad Henne as practice ended. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

And we finally got to find out which players are being considered as returners — so far.

Coleman, Moore and McDuffie were working as the returners in the final special teams period. I wonder if special teams coordinator Dave Toub is holding a tryout of sorts with KRs Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle gone and Mecole Hardman assumed to be more involved in the offense. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 27, 2022

The next practice kicks off at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Thursday.