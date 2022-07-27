 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 1

On Wednesday, Kansas City conducted its first full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on Missouri Western State University’s practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Wednesday morning, conducting the first full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp.

The audience for Wednesday’s practice was limited to Chiefs season-ticket holders. On Thursday, the team’s second full practice session will be open to the general public. Click here to learn how you can attend — and see the whole training camp schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, making observations that have been published on Twitter — starting by noting that it was a beautiful day for training camp.

Unlike the weekend’s rookie-and-quarterback practice sessions, fans were present to enjoy the weather — and sometimes, a close encounter with their favorite player.

Although he could appear on any day, Kansas City’s left tackle apparently decided that Day 1 wasn’t going to be it.

But so far, the Chiefs have not opted to have their left guard slide over to tackle.

There was, however, a familiar face on the right side of the offensive line.

Expectations about Kansas City’s two starting cornerbacks now appear to be right on the money.

A former Michigan Wolverine continued to be the backup for his fellow alumnus.

The team’s fourth-round cornerback continued to impress.

Kansas City’s new free-agent safety said he was happy to observe the characteristics he likes in the team’s young defensive backs.

As it turned out, Reid also had a pretty good day.

Still, he wanted to say that he was just a guy doing his job.

At one point, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout had a nice run — although Juan Thornhill was quick to point out to Pete that it was actually McDuffie who was turned around on the play. What can we say? Sometimes it’s hard to tell Juan defensive back from another. We regret the error.

After practice, Smith-Schuster said that the offseason work with his new quarterback was paying dividends.

Some other wide receivers didn’t make as much noise on Wednesday...

...although some reserve players had some nice moments in the sun.

The former Clemson wideout had another good play.

And we finally got to find out which players are being considered as returners — so far.

The next practice kicks off at 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Thursday.

