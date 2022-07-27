Catching up on the latest Chiefs roster transactions

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to tinker with the roster as their training camp period begins at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The latest wrinkle is that defensive tackle Cortez Broughton has been waived with an injury designation, according to friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

Chiefs have waived DT Cortez Broughton with a failed physical designation.



Occupying his roster spot is former Kansas DE Azur Kamara, who has officially signed with the club. He was on the practice field this morning wearing No. 93. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 27, 2022

Broughton had been placed on the Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list on Tuesday. Should Broughton clear waivers, the Chiefs may simply terminate his contract — or place him on their Reserve/Injured list. If the latter happens, this will end Broughton‘s 2022 season — unless Kansas City makes an injury settlement with him before Week 1.

As Derrick noted, Broughton’s waiver becomes the corresponding roster move to follow Tuesday’s signing of defensive end Azur Kamara, who formerly played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite also being placed on the team’s Active/PUP list on Tuesday, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in Wednesday morning’s training-camp practice. Therefore, he is now considered to be medically cleared from the Active/PUP list.

That would bring the Kansas City roster to 91 players — one more than the limit of 90 players at this point in the season. On Tuesday, we believed that because NFL International Pathway Program player Kehinde Oginni Hassan is on the team’s offseason roster, the team is allowed carry 91 players. But since he was signed as a free agent, that roster allowance does not apply.

The Chiefs have now confirmed that because franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has not signed his franchise tender following the July 15 deadline to be signed to a long-term deal, he is officially not part of the team’s roster. That brings it to only 90 players.

Therefore, as long as his franchise contract tender remains unsigned, our Kansas City Chiefs roster page will now show Brown on the team’s Reserve/Exempt list. This way, he doesn’t occupy a roster spot, but his $16.7 million franchise tender still counts against the salary cap.