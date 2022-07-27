On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — but as the team walked down the hill leading to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joesph, Missouri on Wednesday morning, Edwards-Helaire was with his teammates, dressed and carrying his helmet. He was a full participant in the team’s first full practice of its 2022 training camp.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among those reporting for practice. Looks like he's good to go pic.twitter.com/4GqJkOUc9d — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 27, 2022

After practice, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Edwards-Helaire was officially off the Active/PUP list.

Initially, defensive end Frank Clark was not present for practice — but shortly after it began, he came down the hill. After stretching with trainers on the sidelines, he put on his helmet, but never actually participated in on-field drills. After practice, Reid said that Clark had turned up ill — and was late to the session in order to take a test.

Also not on the field were cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), offensive tackles Lucas Niang (knee) and Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton. All had previously been placed on the Active/PUP list.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was shaken up on a play. He spent some time working with trainers and didn't get back on the field. Second-year player Dicaprio Bootle took the field in his place.