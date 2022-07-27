Report: Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract, giving him a 2022 raise

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract restructure that will increase his 2022 pay.

The #Chiefs and star TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on an adjusted contract to give him a raise in 2022, sources say. Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

In August of 2020, Kelce signed a four-year contract extension worth $57 million (including $20.8 million guaranteed) that would keep the star tight end in Kansas City through the 2025 season.

But quite a bit of the money was coming to Kelce in later seasons — $12.3 million in base salary for the 2023 season, $14 million in 2025 and $16.3 million in 2025. In contrast, Kelce’s 2022 base salary was set to be $6.5 million.

According to a later report from Rapoport, the Chiefs are moving $3 million from later years to this year, giving him $10.5 million in cash (including roster and workout bonuses) in 2022.

The #Chiefs moved $3M forward from the back of Travis Kelce’s contract, giving him a raise for 2022, source said. https://t.co/MltYWFTZoB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

While we still don’t yet know the precise details of this restructure — including precisely how it would affect Kelce’s 2022 cap hit — this shows that the team wants to do right by one of its most effective players.