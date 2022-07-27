Live updates from Wednesday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 1

Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Wednesday’s practice is open only to Chiefs season-ticket holders. The first public practice will take place on Thursday. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand for the first full practice of training camp, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Here we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.