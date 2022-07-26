 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clyde Edwards-Helaire to start Chiefs’ training camp on PUP list

That’s five KC players currently on the PUP list.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs OTA Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Chiefs also placed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the PUP list, joining cornerback Rashad Fenton and offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho.

Word from friend-of-the-site Nate Taylor of The Athletic is that Edwards-Helaire could come off the list within the next few days.

More to come Wednesday afternoon, when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will address the media.

