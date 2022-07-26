Clyde Edwards-Helaire to start Chiefs’ training camp on PUP list

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Chiefs placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the active/physically unable to perform list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

The Chiefs also placed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton on the PUP list, joining cornerback Rashad Fenton and offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho.

Word from friend-of-the-site Nate Taylor of The Athletic is that Edwards-Helaire could come off the list within the next few days.

More to come Wednesday afternoon, when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will address the media.