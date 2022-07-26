Report: Chiefs sign former Cowboys defensive end

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara.

Listed at 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, the 26-year-old Kamara was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas in 2020. He missed his rookie season on injured reserve after being injured early in training camp. In 2021, he appeared in nine Cowboys games — playing mostly on special teams — collecting just three tackles (two solo).

Dallas waived him in December. He spent the rest of the season with the Carolina Panthers.

He may be best known for his appearances on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which focused on the Cowboys during 2021’s training camp.

Born in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, Kamara followed his mother to the United States at the age of 10. He took up football as a freshman at Central High School in Phoenix and began his collegiate career at Arizona Western before transferring to KU for his junior season.