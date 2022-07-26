Arrowheadlines: Mark Donovan hopeful Chiefs will play in Germany in 2023

The latest

President Mark Donovan: Chiefs hopes to land home game in Germany next season | 41 KSHB

If it’s up to the Kansas City Chiefs, one of next season’s nine home games will be played in Germany. “I hope so,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Monday during a press conference to open training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joseph. “That’s our goal.” There was speculation that the Chiefs might be a tantalizing “road” opponent for the NFL as it continues to ramp up its international presence with more games in Europe. Kansas City is one of four NFL teams along with Carolina, New England and Tampa Bay with marketing rights in Germany. “Every team eventually is going to go international and every team is going to give up a home game,” Donovan said, explaining that was an impetus behind the owners’ push to expand the regular season to 17 games last year.

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs | NFL.com

5 - Skyy Moore Western Michigan · WR · +1200 Kansas City Chiefs Drafted: Round 2, No. 54 overall The current odds rate Moore as a second-tier candidate for the award, but he might prove he was worthy of greater respect. Moore is bigger than Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman, faster than JuJu Smith-Schuster and a more complete route-runner than Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The departure of Tyreek Hill leaves a huge void of productivity waiting to be filled, and Moore should be in the mix to pocket targets and touchdowns.

2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL’s rising stars | NFL.com

OG - Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs · Age: 23 Kansas City entered the 2021 offseason with a ton of questions along the offensive line. The Chiefs responded by signing Joe Thuney, trading for Orlando Brown Jr. and drafting two gems, starting with second-round center Creed Humphrey (listed below) and continuing into Day 3 with their sixth-round choice of Smith. Again referencing PFF, Smith proved to be a top-15 guard in the league in his first professional season and was good enough to earn Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors. The interior is solidified in Kansas City for years to come. Baldinger: Chiefs have chance to be an elite offensive live C - Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs · Age: 23 Humphrey dazzled film grinders as a rookie, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded center in the entire league by a considerable margin and landing alongside his teammate, Trey Smith, on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Humphrey is good — very good. He’s only 23 years old. He’ll likely be here again a year from now.

2022 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up Entering Training Camp? | Bleacher Report

5. Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs are in a similar situation as the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs have been the gold standard in the AFC over the past several seasons. The team has hosted the last four AFC Championship Games, won a Super Bowl and appeared in another. But after Kansas City sent Tyreek Hill packing, there are questions about whether the Chiefs can maintain the same level of excellence in 2022. However, for once, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been healthy in the offseason after he rehabbed from toe surgery a year ago. Per ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Mahomes has taken advantage of that by working on building a rapport with an overhauled wideout corps. The quarterback said: “We got some chemistry in just working with the guys for almost a month. Working out with them, throwing with them. We go to lunch, go to dinner, stuff like that. You kind of build that chemistry and I think a big part of especially our offense is having that chemistry on the field. “Being able to know what the guy is doing without needing to talk about it. I think it’s translated. So far in the practices that we’ve had, we think we’re on the same page and kind of having chemistry and we’re going to keep building on that.” “Say what you will about all the changes in Kansas City,” Davenport said. “Or about last year’s disappointing second half against the Cincinnati Bengals. But this is a team that has hosted four straight AFC title tilts for a reason. “The receiving corps is better than many are giving credit for, especially when you have Mahomes slinging the rock. If the Chiefs defense can improve on last year’s ranking of 27th in yards allowed, there’s no reason to think Mahomes can’t lead the team to a third Super Bowl.”

Mecole Hardman laughed in response to ESPN host’s suggestion Chiefs could miss playoffs | Kansas City Star

During a visit Friday to ESPN’s “First Take,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was asked about the AFC West and where the Chiefs will finish. ”I’m not gonna say we get at the bottom; we’re definitely at the top. I mean, what, (four) consecutive AFC championship (games)? (Four) consecutive. Six AFC West titles. I mean, I don’t think we’re just gonna fall off like that. So I’m pretty sure we still will be where we’re supposed to be at.” At one point, ESPN’s Bart Scott said this could be a reset year for the Chiefs and they may miss the playoffs. Hardman simply laughed in response, and then defended the Chiefs defense, noting the moves the team made in the draft and free agency.

NFL quarterback tiers: examining Sando’s rankings for 2022 | Fox Sports

Tier 1 Each tier is clearly defined by Sando. Tier 1 included quarterbacks who carry their team each week. In other words, the team wins because of him. Ultimately, he has no real holes in his game. For the sixth time in nine years, Aaron Rodgers was a unanimous Tier 1 QB selection. He was followed by Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, in that order. Allen, Herbert and Burrow joined Tier 1 for the first time.

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown says team’s focus is to give QB Joe Burrow contract extension | ESPN

During the team’s annual media luncheon Monday, Brown said he doesn’t know how that will all play out once Burrow is eligible for an extension. But Brown is confident in how he feels about the team’s franchise quarterback. “I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.” Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020, overcame a major left knee injury sustained during his rookie season to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Kyler Murray’s new $230 million Arizona Cardinals contract mandates four hours of weekly film study, source says | ESPN

The clause is labeled “independent study addendum.” A source who has seen the contract confirmed to ESPN that the addendum first reported by NFL Network is in the contract. According to the contract, Murray will need to study “material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game.” Murray will receive “credit” for completing his film study, according to the contract. However, the addendum states the time that Murray spends in mandatory meetings studying does not count and that Murray also won’t receive credit if he does not “personally study the provided material in good faith.” The addendum also states that Murray will not get credit if he’s not studying or watching the material while it plays on his tablet or if he’s doing something that can distract him or draw his attention elsewhere while the material is playing, such as playing video games, watching TV or browsing the internet.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning WR Danny Amendola retires | NFL.com

The 36-year-old Amendola’s final season ended up being a 2021 campaign with the Houston Texans in which he played in only eight games, but he’ll be most remembered for his time in Boston. From 2013 through 2017, Amendola was a trusted slot receiver for Tom Brady and a special teams standout to boot, playing in three Super Bowls with two victories. All told, Amendola played 163 games with 76 starts, and recorded 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns during his time with the St. Louis Rams, Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Texans. He finished his career with 11,761 all-purpose yards.

Could the Chiefs have alternate helmets in the future? It’s an ‘open discussion’

So, will Kansas City ever take advantage? Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan was asked just that in his training camp introductory press conference at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The four pillars of the “Chiefs’ Mission” Win with Character Unite our Community Inspire our Fans Honor Tradition “‘Honor tradition’ is one of our core, fundamental values, right?” started Donovan, referring to what the team has previously described as the four pillars of the Chiefs’ mission. “But I go back to that balance point of — if you look, more and more and especially this season — it just seems like with all the black helmets coming out and all the alternative uniforms that are out there, I don’t want to create hope where there isn’t hope. “But I will say this: there’s an open discussion. There’s definitely more of a consideration than there has ever been. We’ve had some good conversations about the opportunity. But — as you can imagine — I think we’re the only team? We might be one of a small group that has never changed — when I say never changed, we’ve changed a little bit on the stripe or something like that because of the uniform change.” The Hunt family has historically been hesitant to adopt a new uniform look, though there have been some variations to the classic look, such as red jerseys with red pants — or white jerseys with white pants. The Chiefs paid tribute to their franchise’s first name with throwback “Dallas Texans” uniforms when they played the Cowboys during the 2009 regular season. Donovan gave the impression that he — at least — would like to see it happen.

Creed Humphrey became the latest #Chiefs player to throw support behind his linemate, Orlando Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/nshcDsJhqH — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) July 25, 2022

