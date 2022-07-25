Report: Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to Chiefs training camp Monday

As expected, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. does not plan to report to training camp on Monday evening. The Chiefs’ veterans are due in St. Joseph by 10 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo — who has been connected to Brown throughout the process of negotiations — provided the report.

From Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork: #Chiefs LT Orlando Brown will not report to training camp tonight. No surprise, as this has been the expectation. So don’t expect Brown anytime soon in St. Joseph, MO, he tweeted without hesitation @AndrewSiciliano @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/TwBWEOB51S — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2022

GARAFOLO: “[Jeffri Chadiha] said that Orlando Brown had not yet reported. He has until 10 p.m. local time... My understanding is he’s not going to make it before that. He is not reporting to training camp and likely will not be there for quite some time. I had said in the past [that] I didn’t expect him at training camp — and I said even Week 1 could be potentially in question for Orlando Brown. We’ll see how that goes, but for the time being, we are not expecting Orlando Brown at training camp any time soon. He will not report alongside the rest of his Chiefs teammates. Remember, he has not signed that franchise tag, so he can not be fined.”

The Chiefs and the franchise-tagged Brown could not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension before the July 15 deadline. There had been rumblings that Brown would miss at least the beginning of training camp — and that has now been confirmed.

The story will continue on Wednesday morning, as the Chiefs hold their first full training camp practice and reveal which player is filling in for Brown at left tackle. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has suggested that could be Joe Thuney — or somebody else.