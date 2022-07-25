Filed under: LOOK: Creed Humphrey believes Orlando Brown Jr. will come in ready By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jul 25, 2022, 1:45pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: LOOK: Creed Humphrey believes Orlando Brown Jr. will come in ready Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Creed Humphrey became the latest #Chiefs player to throw support behind his linemate, Orlando Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/nshcDsJhqH— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) July 25, 2022 Creed is good staying supportive. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
