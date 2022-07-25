 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs make first big move of preseason, sending Justyn Ross to injured reserve

The undrafted free agent wide receiver will miss the 2022 season.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: JUN 02 Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their corresponding move to go along with their addition of Evin Ksiezarczyk to the 90-man roster — and it will be a disappointing one to diehard Chiefs fans. The Chiefs have placed wide receiver Justyn Ross on injured reserve, ending his well-hyped rookie season before it could begin.

The Chiefs also said they have signed offensive tackle David Steinmetz, so another corresponding roster move should be coming soon.

The idea that the 22-year-old Ross could land on injured reserve became a realistic possibility on Friday, after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the wide receiver had to have corrective surgery stemming from a procedure on his foot back in November.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before — it wasn’t functioning quite the way [he wanted],” said Reid. “It was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it — and we’re hoping this works out well.”

Ross was recently spotted in a walking boot.

So the Ross storyline shifts to the 2023 season, when he will be another year removed from his 2020 spinal fusion procedure. He will have had a full 365 days in the Chiefs building to recover from foot surgery and get back to 100% health — while taking mental reps with the Chiefs offense.

“It is going to take time,” said Reid. “It’s going to take time.”

