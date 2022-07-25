Chiefs add depth to the offensive line by signing a new tackle

With questions about whether their franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will sign his contract tender and report to training camp on time — and with tackles Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho now on the Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list — the Kansas City Chiefs have added some tackle depth to their roster.

According to his agency VMG Sports, the Chiefs have signed tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to their roster.

The roster was already at the limit of 90 players, so we can expect another transaction before the signing is officially reported to the league.

Ksiezarczyk (pronounced ki-ZAR-zack) is 25. A native of West Seneca, New York (a Buffalo suburb), he is listed at 6-feet-6 and 310 pounds. He originally joined the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons out of the University of Buffalo.

After failing to make Atlanta’s final roster, he landed a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings in May of 2021. He was with the Vikings through training camp — and then after final cutdown, he was signed to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad for a short time. In late October, his hometown Buffalo Bills signed him to their practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the 2021 season.