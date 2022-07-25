Arrowheadlines: Juan Thornhill named a potential trade candidate

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Camp prediction: Trent McDuffie will leave training camp as the Chiefs’ emerging star in the secondary. The Chiefs asked a lot of McDuffie in offseason practice as he worked at both outside cornerback and in slot coverage. He handled it all well, leaving the Chiefs encouraged he could have a big rookie season. McDuffie looked more like a veteran as he was rarely caught out of position. The Chiefs need a big season from McDuffie after losing longtime starter Charvarius Ward in free agency. Another strong candidate for playing time at cornerback, Rashad Fenton, missed all of offseason practice while rehabbing from a shoulder procedure. — Adam Teicher

Will we see a behind-the-back throw this season? Mahomes is practising them.

No. 2: Juan Thornhill Juan Thornhill has started from the get-go for the Chiefs after being a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has never really managed to fulfill expectations. Thornhill’s play has always left something to be desired, and the Chiefs may be looking to replace the inconsistent safety as soon as this upcoming season. Kansas City used a second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Bryan Cook, and while he profiles as more of a strong safety, he can play in the free safety role Thornhill currently occupies. If Thornhill struggles, or Cook shines during training camp, Thornhill could be sent packing as a result. Thornhill’s coverage metrics have gotten worse with each passing season, and he fails to make a major impact in other areas of the game. He’s largely been an average safety, which isn’t what the Chiefs are looking for. Thornhill still has a lot of potential, but his time may be running out in Kansas City. If things go south for him in training camp, he could be flipped for a low draft pick in order to open up a bigger role for Cook.

But history doesn’t offer mulligans, and as the Bills get ready to start training camp at St. John Fisher University on Sunday morning, the focus has to be on the here and now if they hope to truly move past one of the most mortifying losses in not only Bills history, but NFL history. “You have to be able to learn from the situation,” Frazier said. “You have to be able to flush it and move on. If you don’t, then it carries over to the next season. You’ve got to be locked in on what can help us to be the best in 2022, and you’ve got to approach it that way. I think our guys are doing that. I think we’ve moved on from that.” Throughout the spring OTAs, it did seem as if the Bills had put behind them their latest nicknamed defeat – “13 Seconds” ranking right up there with “Wide Right” and the “Music City Miracle.”

Quarterback: A “Big 3” followed by a lot of the same It wasn’t long ago that a superstar QB, like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, would be a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues. The industry has wised up in that department, and casual drafters have caught on as well, with the top fantasy QB generally picked in the third or fourth rounds. Drafters are also appropriately valuing QB rushing ability, which has led to a major market correction on the position in recent seasons. With that in mind, we’re now in a situation in which it’s no longer a must to wait until the late rounds before drafting a QB. In fact, you can’t wait too long if you want to get your hands on one of this year’s top tier of QBs: the big three of Allen, Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Allen’s ADP has settled into the third round with Mahomes and Herbert generally available a round later.

Derek Carr is a talented quarterback, but most football fans and players would surely recognize that he is probably a step below Aaron Rodgers when it comes to signal-caller rankings and Hall of Fame worthiness. Don’t count Davante Adams among that group. “Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer ... it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver said when discussing the transition from catching passes from Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers to Carr in Sin City.

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday. “Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Bakhtiari missed all but one game in 2021 after tearing his ACL in December 2020. He missed the first 10 weeks of last season on the PUP list, then was not activated until the team’s final regular-season game. He played 20 snaps in that contest, then was inactive for the Packers’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier this offseason, Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed hope that Bakhtiari would be ready to go by the start of camp. “Time will tell,” LaFleur said in June, per Yahoo! Sports. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Skyy Moore says he is 100% — and he’s ready to get to work

Moore missed parts of the Chiefs’ offseason work after he hurt his hamstring, attributing the injury to overuse. Moore said that after playing an entire college season, he immediately started preparing for the Scouting Combine. Then, once he was drafted, he had rookie minicamp. But on Thursday, the wide receiver confirmed he enters training camp 100%. “I’m ready— full go,” he said. Now that Moore’s health issues are hopefully behind him, he explained the next order of business is learning head coach Andy Reid’s playbook — one that is notoriously complex and challenging to master. When Moore asked was asked who he has been leaning on to help with the idiosyncrasies of the Chiefs playbook, Moore credited the offensive leaders on the team. “Everybody — anyone who’s been here longer than me,” he said. “I’m asking questions of Pat (Mahomes) , (Travis) Kelce, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) and Mecole (Hardman).”

