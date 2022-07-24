Chiefs training camp observations from Rookie Day 2

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on Missouri Western State University’s practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday morning, conducting the second session of the team’s 2022 training camp.

As was the case on Saturday, Sunday’s practice was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of second-year players. The last of these practices will take place on Monday morning, before the rest of the team reports on Monday afternoon. The first full practice will be conducted on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, we published a list of those participating, along with some injury notes.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was on site, making observations that have been published on Twitter. Let’s start with the first question about any Kansas City practice: “What did Patrick Mahomes do?”

Mahomes looked sharp on Sunday, hitting 5 different receivers for receptions. The two passes that stood out were a sidearm bullet to WR Skyy Moore during RZ 7-on-7, as well as a right fade touchdown to TE Jody Fortson over CB Joshua Williams. Fortson flexed after the score. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

After practice, Williams commented on the Kansas City tight end.

Williams after the Fortson TD: "Man, that's a long dude. He's good. He's a great player. As a matter of fact, we were just talking about the play after it was over. Hopefully, we can keep getting some reps in. Next time I'm going to get him on that." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

But Mahomes and Fortson weren’t the only ones who were making observers’ heads turn. For the second consecutive day, a 2021 fifth-round pick (who spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ practice squad) made some plays.

Powell made catches deep left, deep right, snatched it out of the air as defenders swarmed, and he had a red-zone touchdown from QB Chad Henne. 10 receptions (7-on-7) in 2 workouts for Powell, who looks much improved in both his hands and route running. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

Then a rookie running back made some noise of his own.

RB/WR Jerrion Ealy had the third of three touchdowns during the red-zone 7-on-7 period. Moore nearly had a touchdown from Mahomes but it went in and out of his hands in the back left of the end zone. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

On Friday, we learned that rookie offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was a man who could be trusted. His promised fashion statement — like any other — called for a before-and-after comparison.

The #Chiefs provided a nice before-and-after of Kinnard's blue-to-red (Kentucky to KC) hair transition, attached here: https://t.co/EUuS5dmJxM — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

Then while speaking to reporters after practice, Kinnard raised some eyebrows.

Darian Kinnard when asked about potentially playing left tackle pic.twitter.com/Db0bTvnJWg — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

Sunday’s defensive work got an early start.

DC Steve Spagnuolo had the defense out to the field before practice officially began. It looked to me like he wanted to provide the younger players some extra information on positioning to make the calls a little more seamless. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

A player who wasn’t fully prepared for Saturday’s Midwestern heat got it figured out on Sunday.

After LB Leo Chenal left early Saturday, he was back to work on Sunday, participating in the full workout. Full Sunday attendance (31 players) notes can be found here: https://t.co/pBLhNAHHsJ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

Chenal made it all the way through the session’s heat — and then raised the temperatures in the immediate area with a hot comment to the press.

Chenal had the quote of the day, talking about Mahomes going up against rookies during the last two practices:



"Iron sharpens iron. In reality, it’s diamond sharpens copper with that guy out there. It’s definitely an honor and privilege to be able to work on a craft.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

Cornerback Joshua Williams made another impressive statement — this one on the field — while Chenal finished off the day with a big play of his own.

Williams made one of the better defensive plays of the day, breaking up a Mahomes pass intended for Moore in early 7-on-7 work. Chenal, after leaving early Saturday, finished practice with an INT off QB Dustin Crum on Sunday. More on that here: https://t.co/tSx64mHKR1 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2022

The final rookies-and-quarterbacks session will take place on Monday morning. Then veterans will be reporting to camp on Monday afternoon — all in preparation for training camp’s first full-team practice on Wednesday.

Here’s the full training camp schedule.