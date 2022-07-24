 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs training camp observations from Rookie Day 2

In another prelude to full training camp practices, Kansas City quarterbacks and rookies took the field on Sunday.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on Missouri Western State University’s practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday morning, conducting the second session of the team’s 2022 training camp.

As was the case on Saturday, Sunday’s practice was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of second-year players. The last of these practices will take place on Monday morning, before the rest of the team reports on Monday afternoon. The first full practice will be conducted on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, we published a list of those participating, along with some injury notes.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was on site, making observations that have been published on Twitter. Let’s start with the first question about any Kansas City practice: “What did Patrick Mahomes do?”

After practice, Williams commented on the Kansas City tight end.

But Mahomes and Fortson weren’t the only ones who were making observers’ heads turn. For the second consecutive day, a 2021 fifth-round pick (who spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ practice squad) made some plays.

Then a rookie running back made some noise of his own.

On Friday, we learned that rookie offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was a man who could be trusted. His promised fashion statement — like any other — called for a before-and-after comparison.

Then while speaking to reporters after practice, Kinnard raised some eyebrows.

Sunday’s defensive work got an early start.

A player who wasn’t fully prepared for Saturday’s Midwestern heat got it figured out on Sunday.

Chenal made it all the way through the session’s heat — and then raised the temperatures in the immediate area with a hot comment to the press.

Cornerback Joshua Williams made another impressive statement — this one on the field — while Chenal finished off the day with a big play of his own.

The final rookies-and-quarterbacks session will take place on Monday morning. Then veterans will be reporting to camp on Monday afternoon — all in preparation for training camp’s first full-team practice on Wednesday.

Here’s the full training camp schedule.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...