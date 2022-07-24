Chiefs’ Sunday camp roll call: 31 players in attendance — plus injury updates

The Kansas City Chiefs began their three-day quarterback-and-rookie portion of training camp on Saturday. Here were the 31 players in attendance and on the field during the second day on Sunday:

Offense (17)

Quarterbacks (4): Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, Dustin Crum

Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, Dustin Crum Running backs (3): Isiah Pacheco, Jerrion Ealy, Tayon Fleet-Davis

Isiah Pacheco, Jerrion Ealy, Tayon Fleet-Davis Wide receivers (3): Skyy Moore, Aaron Parker, Cornell Powell

Skyy Moore, Aaron Parker, Cornell Powell Tight ends (3): Matt Bushman, Jody Fortson, Mark Vital

Matt Bushman, Jody Fortson, Mark Vital Offensive line (4): Darian Kinnard, Michael Caliendo, Chris Glaser, Vitaliy Gurman

Defense (14)

Defensive linemen (3): George Karlaftis, Malik Herring, Kehinde Oginni Hassan

George Karlaftis, Malik Herring, Kehinde Oginni Hassan Linebackers (3): Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Mike Rose

Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Mike Rose Defensive backs (8): Bryan Cook, Nazeeh Johnson, Brandin Dandridge, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nasir Greer, Devon Key

Injury updates

Back in the fold: Defensive lineman Kehinde Oginni Hassan , who missed practice due to a blood test on Saturday, returned to the field. So too did linebacker Leo Chenal , who left early due to heat exhaustion during Saturday’s session.

Defensive lineman , who missed practice due to a blood test on Saturday, returned to the field. So too did linebacker , who left early due to heat exhaustion during Saturday’s session. On the sideline: For the second day in a row and as to be expected, cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) were spotted working through their injuries off to the side. All three are currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Wide receiver Justyn Ross has not been seen on the field in any capacity thus far.

For the second day in a row and as to be expected, cornerback (shoulder), offensive lineman (knee) and offensive lineman (leg) were spotted working through their injuries off to the side. All three are currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Wide receiver has not been seen on the field in any capacity thus far. Left early: None

The Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies will hold one more practice on Monday morning, with veterans reporting to camp Monday afternoon. The first full team practice is scheduled for Wednesday.