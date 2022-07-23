Chiefs training camp observations from Rookie Day 1

The Kansas City Chiefs got onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Saturday morning, conducting the first practice session of the team’s 2022 training camp.

Saturday’s practice was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of second-year players who reported to camp on Friday afternoon. There will be a total of three such practices — the other two on Sunday and Monday mornings — before the rest of the team reports on Monday afternoon. The first full practice will take place on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, we published a list of those participating, along with some injury notes from Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, filing a number of observations from the two-hour session — including a reminder of the most important fact.

The first — and most important — note of camp is always this: QB Patrick Mahomes was indeed in attendance. Mahomes was joined by the full QB room of Chad Henne, Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum for the initial practice day. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

But without a full complement of players on hand, the team was limited to drills.

The light roster means 7-on-7 for this portion of work, & RB Isiah Pacheco does not mind.



"7-on-7 helps you because whenever there's a guy getting the ball down the field, you finish. That's what matters — to finish. Go find that man with the ball and go follow him," he said. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

Pete was able to confirm that the team’s second-round wide receiver was indeed ready to go.

I mentioned on Friday that WR Skyy Moore said he was a "full go" and 100%. On Saturday, he appeared without the thigh compression sleeve he had been wearing during OTAs. Confirmed and confirmed... good to go. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

Moore made the most of his time.

Moore caught two of Mahomes' first three completions during 7-on-7. In total, Mahomes completed passes to six different receivers on Saturday, which, even in light-roster work, probably fits with the theme of what's to come in 2022. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

And the rookie wideout impressed the head coach with his work.

Andy Reid liked what he saw in Moore Saturday: "He looked smooth out here... strong. His leg looked like it held up pretty good. He's got those big legs — different than a lot of receivers. He's got like running back legs. But he was smooth. Good hands... catches it easy." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

Going into the offseason, it would have been fair to ask “Cornell Who?’ But on Saturday, 2021’s fifth-round wideout managed to catch Pete’s eye.

I thought WR Cornell Powell probably looked the best he's looked in a long while, totaling four receptions during 7-on-7. Big camp for Powell, who needs to keep it up once the veterans arrive to make a case for what we project as only 2 winnable receiver spots. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

It also looked like 2021’s wide-receiver-turned-tight-end had fully recovered from his early-season injury.

TE Jody Fortson overcame an early drop to score back-to-back red-zone touchdowns from Mahomes later in practice. He might have had a third from QB Chad Henne a couple of plays later. Pacheco had a short score from Henne in red-zone 7-on-7. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

On defense, a rookie safety made a heads-up play... and a comment that his coaches would probably like to pin to the bulletin board in the dining hall.

On defense, S Bryan Cook forced TE Matt Bushman to fumble shortly after he caught a pass from Mahomes. "We always harp on punching the ball out... saw an opportunity," he said.



Cook added he wished he was able to pick it up but is happy to be practicing good habits. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

Cook wasn’t the only defender who attracted Pete’s attention.

Other defensive standouts from Saturday: CB Trent McDuffie, who had a pass breakup (PBU) and DB Nazeeh Johnson, who had a PBU and nearly intercepted Mahomes. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2022

The rookies and quarterbacks will be back at it on Sunday morning — and afterward, we’ll be back with another rundown.