Chiefs training camp observations from Rookie Day 1

In a prelude to full training camp practices, Kansas City quarterbacks and rookies took the field on Saturday.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Minicamp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Saturday morning, conducting the first practice session of the team’s 2022 training camp.

Saturday’s practice was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of second-year players who reported to camp on Friday afternoon. There will be a total of three such practices — the other two on Sunday and Monday mornings — before the rest of the team reports on Monday afternoon. The first full practice will take place on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, we published a list of those participating, along with some injury notes from Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, filing a number of observations from the two-hour session — including a reminder of the most important fact.

But without a full complement of players on hand, the team was limited to drills.

Pete was able to confirm that the team’s second-round wide receiver was indeed ready to go.

Moore made the most of his time.

And the rookie wideout impressed the head coach with his work.

Going into the offseason, it would have been fair to ask “Cornell Who?’ But on Saturday, 2021’s fifth-round wideout managed to catch Pete’s eye.

It also looked like 2021’s wide-receiver-turned-tight-end had fully recovered from his early-season injury.

On defense, a rookie safety made a heads-up play... and a comment that his coaches would probably like to pin to the bulletin board in the dining hall.

Cook wasn’t the only defender who attracted Pete’s attention.

The rookies and quarterbacks will be back at it on Sunday morning — and afterward, we’ll be back with another rundown.

