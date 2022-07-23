Chiefs’ camp roll call: 30 players in attendance — plus injury updates

The Kansas City Chiefs began their three-day quarterback-and-rookie portion of training camp on Saturday. Here were the 30 players in attendance and on the field:

Offense (17)

Quarterbacks (4): Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, Dustin Crum

Running backs (3): Isiah Pacheco, Jerrion Ealy, Tayon Fleet-Davis

Wide receivers (3): Skyy Moore, Aaron Parker, Cornell Powell

Tight ends (3): Matt Bushman, Jody Fortson, Mark Vital

Offensive line (4): Darian Kinnard, Michael Caliendo, Chris Glaser, Vitaliy Gurman

Defense (13)

Defensive linemen (2): George Karlaftis, Malik Herring

Linebackers (3): Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Mike Rose

Defensive backs (8): Bryan Cook, Nazeeh Johnson, Brandin Dandridge, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nasir Greer, Devon Key

Injury updates

On the sideline: As expected, cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) were spotted working through their injuries off to the side. Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho was also off to the side working through what head coach Andy Reid described as a “leg issue.”

As expected, cornerback (shoulder) and offensive lineman (knee) were spotted working through their injuries off to the side. Offensive lineman was also off to the side working through what head coach Andy Reid described as a “leg issue.” Left early: Linebacker Leo Chenal left practice shortly before its conclusion due to what appeared to be exhaustion from the heat.

Linebacker left practice shortly before its conclusion due to what appeared to be exhaustion from the heat. Other: Defensive lineman Kehinde Oginni Hassan was in attendance but did not practice so he could have a blood test, per Reid.

The Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies will hold practice the next two days, with veterans reporting to camp following the last rookie practice on Monday. The first full team practice is scheduled for Wednesday.