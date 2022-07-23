Skyy Moore says he is 100% — and he’s ready to get to work

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Skyy Moore with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it made him the highest-drafted wide receiver by Kansas since Jon Baldwin was selected with the 26th pick in 2011. It thus makes sense that expectations are Skyy high for the rookie pass catcher.

"You can't prepare for it, and there is a lot of running,” said Moore when asked about what he expects from his first pro camp. "It's going to be a grind, but this will be a special first camp for me."

Moore missed parts of the Chiefs’ offseason work after he hurt his hamstring, attributing the injury to overuse. Moore said that after playing an entire college season, he immediately started preparing for the Scouting Combine. Then, once he was drafted, he had rookie minicamp. But on Thursday, the wide receiver confirmed he enters training camp 100%.

"I'm ready— full go,” he said.

Now that Moore's health issues are hopefully behind him, he explained the next order of business is learning head coach Andy Reid's playbook — one that is notoriously complex and challenging to master.

When Moore asked was asked who he has been leaning on to help with the idiosyncrasies of the Chiefs playbook, Moore credited the offensive leaders on the team.

"Everybody — anyone who's been here longer than me,” he said. “I'm asking questions of Pat (Mahomes) , (Travis) Kelce, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) and Mecole (Hardman).”

Part of learning the ins and outs of a playbook is getting used to how your quarterback wants you to run a route, which is why, prior to arriving in St. Joseph on Friday, Moore spent time this offseason working out with Patrick Mahomes in the quarterback's home state of Texas.

Moore said that when you're practicing with a player of Mahomes' caliber, you can't help but learn something new.

"As far as like how to run my route and like what he wants,” described Moore. “It's all about what he wants and the chemistry between the wide receivers and the quarterback. I'm just trying to feel what he needs from me."

Last month, Mahomes shared a video of their throwing session on Instagram that quickly made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Mahomes takes a three-step drop before uncorking a pass, hitting him on a 15-yard crossing route. To make the catch Moore, had to leave his feet and extend his arms upward and away from his body, using every bit of his 31-inch arms and 10-inch hands to make the catch.

When he was asked about the video, Moore revealed that he didn't know Mahomes was going to post it online.

"He surprised me with that one, but it felt real good."

Mahomes didn't mince words about the amount of work that remains to get his newest offensive weapon ready by the season opener.

"First off — it was a sweet catch," smiled Mahomes. “I had to make sure that I posted that... It's good to see young guys especially coming out and getting extra work in. He came in with a little bit of a hamstring thing, whatever at the beginning of [OTAs], so he didn't get all those reps that we obviously wanted him to.

“To get him down in Texas, get some extra reps in coming into this rookie minicamp, where I'm sure we'll get more and more reps here, I think it will help jumpstart him to kind of help contribute as fast as possible. At the end of the day, he's a rookie coming in [and] having to learn a ton but he's got a lot of talent and we want to make sure whenever the season comes around he's ready to go."

With training camp officially underway, here's to many more sweet catches between the newfound duo.