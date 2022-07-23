Let’s Argue: Frank Clark will have his best season as a Chief

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

He’s good, but Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t a top 5 left tackle — and doesn’t deserve to be paid as such

Orlando Brown, Jr, while good, isn’t a top 5 LT and doesn’t deserve to be paid as such. Too vulnerable to speed rushers and needs work on run blocking. https://t.co/u0Ec0aPss8 — AtomicRedux (@AtomicRedux) July 20, 2022

Unfortunately, the Chiefs were unable to reach an agreement with Brown on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

So now, the Pro Bowl left tackle will play under the $16.7 million franchise tag. Obviously this isn’t ideal — but if it comes down to it, the Chiefs can tag Brown again in 2023.

I agree that Brown isn’t top 5 at his position — but that’s not really the point, is it? He’s only 26 years old and has three Pro Bowl appearances. When giving out contracts, you’re projecting what the player will end up doing — not paying for what they’ve done in the past.

I also agree that at times, Brown struggled against speed rushers. But he was actually really good as a run blocker.

At the end of the day, I think most Chiefs fans hope the two sides are eventually able to agree on a long-term deal — because protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blind side is a pretty big deal.

The Chiefs’ offense won’t be top 10 without a 1,000-yard wide receiver or running back

at this moment …. we won’t have a 1k WR or 1k RB offense won’t be top 10 https://t.co/OLjBZp2fkF — Boogie (@ChiefsBoogie) July 21, 2022

This is a hot take all the way around.

First of all, I think there’s a good chance that Kansas City will have two 1,000-yard receivers. The last time Juju Smith-Schuster had a functional quarterback (and another elite pass-catching option next to him), he finished with over 1,400 yards. Smith-Schuster will be playing with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if wide receiver Mecole Hardman cracks 1,000 yards. On limited targets last year, Hardman nearly had 700 yards. With an increase in targets, I don’t think it’s far-fetched for him to get at least 300 more.

I do agree, however, that the Chiefs might not have a 1,000-yard rusher — because I believe there will be at least three guys splitting carries.

But not a top 10 offense? That’s wild.

When you have head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and Kelce, you will always have a top 10 offense. I actually think Kansas City will again be in the top 5.

In 2022, Frank Clark will have his best season as a Chief

Frank Clark, with his new incentive-laden contract, will have his best season as a Chief in 2022. — HoneyBadgerCards (@CardsHoney) July 21, 2022

This would be a welcome development — but I don’t see it happening.

Clark’s first year in Kansas City was special — especially in the playoffs, during which he totaled five sacks in a three-game stretch.

But even since then, Clark has regressed. And he’s only getting older.

With the loss of Melvin Ingram — and rookie George Karlaftis being thrown into the fire — the Chiefs will still need Clark to have some kind of impact.

I just wouldn’t hold my breath.

The season will never get here

The season will never get here — TheChuck (@heychuckg) July 20, 2022

I agree: it does feel like this has been the longest offseason ever.

But training camp is here!