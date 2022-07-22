LOOK: Chiefs rookie Darian Kinnard keeps his promises

As you may remember, when we talked to Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Darian Kinnard after rookie minicamp in early May, he was sporting hair that was dyed blue. That’s just what you might expect from a former Kentucky Wildcat, yes?

But at the time, he said he planned to dye it red.

“That’s the game plan,” he laughed. “Right now, [I’m] just getting through minicamp. The biggest focus is just getting better at my position. This [hair] will turn red — eventually. Just know that.”

Kinnard and other Chiefs rookies checked in to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday — and it looks like he’s kept his promise.

Kansas City quarterbacks also reported on Friday. The veterans will report on Tuesday. The first full practice will take place on Wednesday morning with season ticket holders in attendance — and then the first public practice will take place on Thursday.

Here’s the full training camp schedule, along with details on how you can visit a Chiefs practice.