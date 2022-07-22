On Monday, EA Sports began publishing player ratings for its “Madden 23” video game. On Friday, ratings for offensive linemen, quarterbacks and punters were released to the public.

This year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not a member of the Madden 99 Club. Mahomes had the Chiefs’ second-highest rating with a 95 overall. Among his peers, Mahomes is behind Tom Brady (97) and Aaron Rodgers (96). Mahomes has a throw power rating of 97, making him second-best to Josh Allen (99).

Kansas City’s veteran backup quarterback Chad Henne has a rating of 61, followed by Shane Buechele (52).

Joe Thuney is the highest-rated Chiefs offensive lineman at 88 overall. But what I find shocking is Orlando Brown’s 80 overall rating. Brown is ranked ninth in the strength category — but in others, Madden has him as a middle-of-the-pack tackle. Brown’s overall ranking is 16th among left tackles.

Kansas City’s second-year center Creed Humphrey has a Madden overall rating of 86, followed by Trey Smith (77), Geron Christian (71), Austin Reiter (69), Andrew Wylie (67), Lucas Niang (66), Nick Allegretti (63), Prince Tega Wanogho (62) and Roderick Johnson (61).

We can’t forget about my second-favorite position group: punters. The Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend is rated with a 73 overall. He’s the league’s 24th-best punter. But in kick power, he’s ranked first in with a rating of 93.

“Madden 23” will be released on August 19.