One step closer to Week 1: Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies report to camp

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks report to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

We also expect to hear from head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a few other Chiefs players.

The team will conduct practices on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In these sessions, quarterbacks will shake off the rust, while rookies will get the opportunity to review what they learned during Kansas City’s offseason program.

These first three sessions will essentially be private. The public will not be allowed — and while the media will be allowed to observe, no live reporting will be permitted.

Veterans will report to St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The first of 17 full practices will take place on Wednesday. In all of these, live media reporting will be allowed. The first session will be open only to season ticket holders. The first public practice will take place on Thursday. All practices (except the final one on August 18) will begin at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the full training camp schedule, along with details on how to attend.