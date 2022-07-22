On Monday, EA Sports began releasing player ratings for its “Madden 23” video game. On Thursday, ratings for defensive tackles, cornerbacks and kickers were made public.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones was not rated 99 overall (like the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald), but was given a 91. A year ago, Jones began the season among edge rushers with a 92 rating.

Madden has Jones as the league’s fifth-best defensive lineman. He is also rated among the top 10 in toughness on the defensive line. There, Jones is ranked sixth and his Chiefs teammate Derrick Nnadi is ranked seventh; both have 93 ratings in that category.

Nnadi is rated as Kansas City’s second-best defensive tackle with a 78 overall, followed by Tershawn Wharton (71), Khalen Saunders (70), Taylor Stallworth (67) and Cortez Broughton (63).

Among cornerbacks, the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey has the highest Madden rating at 98 overall. The closest Kansas City corner is L’Jarius Sneed at 81. Rookie Trent McDuffie is listed at 76 overall — and has the team’s second-best speed and acceleration rating behind Sneed. Even as an undersized corner, he has a respectable rating — and is the Chiefs’ highest-rated rookie at any position.

Meanwhile, Kansas City cornerback Rashad Fenton has an overall rating of 78, followed by Lonnie Johnson Jr. (72), Deandre Baker (71), Joshua Williams (66), Jaylen Watson (64), Dicaprio Bootle (62) and Chris Lammons (61).

It is always good to have one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers. With an 84 rating overall, the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker comes in as league’s second-highest rated placekicker. While Butker doesn’t have the 99 kick power rating or 99 kick accuracy ratings that Justin Tucker has been given, he is still among the game’s best.

“Madden 23” ratings for quarterbacks will be released on Friday.