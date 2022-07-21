Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s Overland Park arrest in January has come to a resolution of sorts, according to TMZ Sports. The website reported that the 2020 second-rounder “cut a deal” with prosecutors in late June.

TMZ: Per the documents, prosecutors agreed to let Gay enter into a diversion program in order to avoid a trial and any further jail time. As part of the diversion program, Gay agreed to take mental health counseling, submit to drug and alcohol testing, pay fines, fees and restitution, and generally keep his nose clean for 12 months. If all conditions are met, prosecutors are expected to dismiss the case against the 24-year-old.

After the incident, Gay was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a charge of “misdemeanor criminal damage.” He pleaded not guilty at his court appearance and was later released. Prior to the incident, Gay had been open about his mental health struggles.

With the case resolved, it remains to be seen if the NFL takes any action under its personal conduct policy. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is expected to speak to the media on Friday afternoon as rookies and quarterbacks report to training camp in St. Joseph.