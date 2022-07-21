Chiefs edge Jayhawks, take home ‘best game’ ESPY with Bills

It was no real surprise, but on Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs (and Buffalo Bills) took home the annual ESPYs award for “best game” for their thrilling overtime Divisional Round overtime matchup. The award announcement meant that sports fans voted the Chiefs over the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team, among the other nominees.

The “Best Game” nominees includde:

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball) Kansas’ 16-point rally — the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship) Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

By now, everyone who reads Arrowhead Pride knows what happened in the now-famous “13 seconds” game — but it is always worth another look.

Let’s enjoy it again.