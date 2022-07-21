Arrowheadlines: Bettor lays a huge amount of money on the Chiefs' win total

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR It feels like decades since Smith-Schuster was a budding superstar in Pittsburgh, gaining over 1,400 yards in 2018. His production has declined since then, including only five games last season due to a shoulder injury. He enters a great situation with Tyreek Hill gone and Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes in KC.

Bettor lays a huge amount of money on Chiefs win total | DraftKings

BIG-ASS BET



A bettor has put $77,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs OVER 10.5 wins.



Potential Payout: $147,000 pic.twitter.com/flL0RW1qp6 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 20, 2022

2022 NFL training camp: Baker Mayfield, Jerry Jeudy among eight players who need a strong performance | CBS Sports

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs Hardman is the longest-tenured wide receiver on Kansas City’s roster following the decision to trade Tyreek Hill. In three years combined, Hardman has just 15 more receptions than Hill had last season alone. An opportunity has been placed at his feet, but the franchise has added Skyy Moore, Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason to compete. Hardman needs to capitalize on his pre-existing relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and assert himself as a primary outlet in the Chiefs offense. To strengthen his position on the list, the 2022 season is the final year of his rookie contract.

My ‘Madden’ 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season | NFL.com

9 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB · Age 26 I considered a number of people for the last spot on this list, including Mahomes’ teammate, Travis Kelce. Regular readers know I’m completely obsessed with Justin Herbert. As mentioned above, Cooper Kupp just hit for the triple crown. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are prolific QB hunters off the edge. But a list like this without Patrick Mahomes would be incomplete. In four seasons as a starter, he’s gone 49-13, leading the Chiefs to four straight AFC title games and two Super Bowls, winning the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years as a 24-year-old. The stats (151:37 TD-to-INT ratio, 105.8 career passer rating) are crazy. And just watching the man play is endlessly entertaining, like a video game in real life. Oh, and did I mention he’s already graced the Madden cover twice? I can’t not have this guy in my 99 Club.

2022 NFL win total projections, AFC: Bills top conference; Ravens win AFC North | NFL.com

Wins - 10.6 Kansas City Chiefs AFC WEST CHAMPIONS Win Total: over 10.5 (-130) Make Playoffs: -240 Win Division: +160 Win Conference: +500 Win Super Bowl: +900 Kansas City made a lot of changes this offseason, from revamping the receiving corps to adding new faces in the secondary. Steve Spagnuolo-led defenses have historically taken up to four games together as a unit before settling into their identity. While the Chiefs benefit from opening their season against a Cardinals team without DeAndre Hopkins, their next six games before the Week 8 bye will be grueling. They’ll need to make the most of the preseason and Week 1 to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.

Giants announce return of throwback blue uniforms for two games in 2022 | NFL.com

The @Giants are throwing it back with their classic blue uniforms and helmets this season. ⏪ pic.twitter.com/tvasBANDgd — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2022

The return of the team’s red-and-white-trimmed blue jerseys is intended to evoke memories of the Giants of the 1980s and 1990s, a span of time that included two Super Bowl triumphs (XXI and XXV) earned by teams headlined by stars such as Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms. Taylor even appeared in the team’s announcement video in which he handed off a throwback jersey to current running back Saquon Barkley.

Free-agent OT Jason Peters awaiting call as camp nears: ‘Whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready’ | NFL.com

Training camp is near and Peters is without a job. Much like he was a year ago, Peters is waiting for a call from the right chance to continue his NFL career. “I’m looking for an up-and-coming offensive line [on a] good team or a playoff team,” Peters told SiriusXM NFL Radio in an interview posted Wednesday. “Either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans of the game, too.” That leaves Peters’ window of possibilities wide open. Most every team can sell itself as an up-and-coming club at this time of year, and the list of squads eyeing the postseason is quite long. After all, everyone is 0-0. Optimism is plentiful.

The Chiefs’ options if Orlando Brown Jr. holds out from training camp

Other options: Joe Thuney and Eric Fisher But if the Chiefs don’t want to disrupt other positions in their starting lineup, they may consider bringing in an external option — and there’s one free agent who has a very familiar face: Eric Fisher. Fisher started 113 games for this organization and coaching staff, playing 7,686 snaps at left tackle — all the way up to the devastating Achilles tear he suffered in the 2021 AFC Championship. After Kansas City moved on, Fisher caught on with the Indianapolis Colts. He started 15 games, putting together some impressive play for someone fresh off an Achilles recovery. He has yet to be signed this offseason, so it could make sense for the Chiefs to bring him in — even if it’s just for training camp. It could be a mutually beneficial deal. The Chiefs could have a veteran who could either fill in or help the young guys do so — while Fisher gets a training camp to ready himself for the season in case another team needs his services.

Column on Nigerian Kehinde Oginni’s unfathomable path to the Kansas City Chiefs | The Kansas City Star https://t.co/enEr0JT4OI — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) July 20, 2022

